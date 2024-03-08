Andrew D. Sandifer Purchases 2,150 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FMC Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $63.43 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $128.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

