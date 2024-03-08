Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Annexon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Annexon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.43.

Get Annexon alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANNX

Annexon Price Performance

Insider Activity at Annexon

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $4.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. Annexon has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,406,024 shares in the company, valued at $21,329,349.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,434 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after buying an additional 2,359,793 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,780,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 199.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,780 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annexon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,908,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.