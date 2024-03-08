ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Decreased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of ANSYS worth $19,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after buying an additional 955,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after buying an additional 491,935 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 21.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,486,000 after buying an additional 241,117 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,464,000 after buying an additional 169,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $339.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.56. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

