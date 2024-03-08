Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in AON were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,723,000 after purchasing an additional 158,668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,340,000 after acquiring an additional 523,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in AON by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,015 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $316.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.54. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

