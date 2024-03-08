Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.56 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

