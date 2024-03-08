Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.57.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $78.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $117.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Aptiv by 138.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 854,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Aptiv by 31.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,779,000 after purchasing an additional 106,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.