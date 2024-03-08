Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

RKDA opened at $2.47 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 151,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Further Reading

