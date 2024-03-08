ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of MT opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $31.53.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after buying an additional 1,818,361 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 21.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,074,000 after buying an additional 558,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 111.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,036,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,997,000 after buying an additional 1,601,336 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,508,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after buying an additional 140,500 shares during the period. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

