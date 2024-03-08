argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $440.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $370.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on argenx from $462.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $530.42.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $388.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.62 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $550.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in argenx by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in argenx by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in argenx by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 507,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in argenx by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at about $1,840,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

