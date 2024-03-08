Argus Downgrades BCE (NYSE:BCE) to Hold

Argus lowered shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.
BCE Stock Performance
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.742 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 171.01%.
Institutional Trading of BCE
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,351,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,284,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,736,000 after buying an additional 2,708,625 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
