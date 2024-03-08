Argus Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $95.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price upped by Argus from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.75.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $79.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

