Argus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Argus reissued their hold rating on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

