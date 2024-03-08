ArrowMark Financial Corp. (BANX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 28th

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

ArrowMark Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

ArrowMark Financial stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,513. ArrowMark Financial has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 505,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 262,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

