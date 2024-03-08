ArrowMark Financial Corp. (BANX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 28th

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
ArrowMark Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
ArrowMark Financial Trading Down 0.5 %
ArrowMark Financial stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,513. ArrowMark Financial has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68.
ArrowMark Financial Company Profile
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
