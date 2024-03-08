ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Upgraded at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPRY. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ SPRY opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,747,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,760,591.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,747,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,760,591.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $34,113.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,260 shares of company stock valued at $931,398. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,825,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.