Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stake Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.29% of Aspen Technology worth $38,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,697 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,267,000 after acquiring an additional 585,945 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $77,022,000. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $210.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.68. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.