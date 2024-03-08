Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATXS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $801.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

