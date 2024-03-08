Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of AESI opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,611 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,963,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,900 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $21,795,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 532.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,316 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

