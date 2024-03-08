Atlas Pearls Limited (ATP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on March 21st

Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

Atlas Pearls Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Pearls

In other Atlas Pearls news, insider Geoffrey Newman purchased 1,276,196 shares of Atlas Pearls stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$86,781.33 ($56,351.51). Insiders own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Pearls

Atlas Pearls Limited produces and sells south sea pearls in Australia and Indonesia. It owns and operates silver and white pearl farms. The company also manufactures and sells pearl jewelry and related products. In addition, it operates online retail stores. The company was formerly known as Atlas Pearls and Perfumes Limited and changed its name to Atlas Pearls Ltd in December 2017.

