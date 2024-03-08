Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Sells $16,981.80 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $16,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Atomera Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atomera by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 140,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,840 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 48.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 143,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

