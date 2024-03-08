Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Sells $16,981.80 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $16,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Atomera Stock Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.
About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
