AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

