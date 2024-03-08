AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 million-$8.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.2 million. AudioEye also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.380 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

AudioEye Price Performance

Institutional Trading of AudioEye

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in AudioEye by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AudioEye by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AudioEye by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AudioEye by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

