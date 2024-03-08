Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Oppenheimer

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.56. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,448,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 159,577 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,234 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after acquiring an additional 266,851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after acquiring an additional 325,774 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

