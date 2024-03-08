Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

NYSE AWX opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.82. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

See Also

