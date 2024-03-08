Avid Bioservices’ (CDMO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDMO. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $134,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,760 shares in the company, valued at $461,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,083 shares of company stock worth $31,527. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.5% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 34.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

