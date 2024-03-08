AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) President Sells $511,535.00 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) President Daniel Drees sold 38,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $511,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 501,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AvidXchange Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,135 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 180,986 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

