Axfood AB (publ) (AXFOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on April 11th

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4088 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Axfood AB (publ) stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33. Axfood AB has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $25.22.
About Axfood AB (publ)
