Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AZTA. B. Riley increased their price target on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.67.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.66. Azenta has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Azenta by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Azenta by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 484,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Azenta by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,306,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Azenta by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 572,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,269,000 after buying an additional 30,193 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

