B. Riley Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

XHR stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 282.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

