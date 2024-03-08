Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 15,700 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.21% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,232,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,614 shares in the last quarter.

MLN stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

