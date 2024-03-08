Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 175 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after acquiring an additional 504,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after buying an additional 239,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,607,000 after buying an additional 230,445 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 450.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VCR stock opened at $311.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.69 and a 200-day moving average of $287.35. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $317.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

