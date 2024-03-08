Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 669 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $229.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.17 and a 12 month high of $229.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.62 and its 200 day moving average is $204.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.9149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

