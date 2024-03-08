Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 24.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 158,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 108.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

Shares of PHM opened at $113.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $114.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

