Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 605 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average is $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $86.53.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.