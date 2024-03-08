Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $611.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $525.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $617.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.