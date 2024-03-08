Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $47.17 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $48.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

