Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $489,000 Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,593 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 112.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,555,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $120,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.65.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

