Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $881,000 Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,466,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,547,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 838,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 129,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,046,000 after purchasing an additional 129,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

