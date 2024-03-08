Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lowers Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average of $134.71. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

