Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 1,291 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Albemarle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,802,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $255.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.01 and its 200 day moving average is $142.45.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 11.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.75.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

