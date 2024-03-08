Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 5,853 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 673,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.5% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 56,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 67.73, a current ratio of 67.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,178.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.