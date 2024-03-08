Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80,568 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $79.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

