Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 15,977 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,977 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Barclays reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $121.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

