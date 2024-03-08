Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 15,977 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,977 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DFS opened at $121.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

