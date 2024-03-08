Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes $1.53 Million Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 41,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBE. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

