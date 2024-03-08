Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

NYSE BANC opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $848.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,935.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,997,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after buying an additional 1,791,992 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $1,968,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Banc of California by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 41,345 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

