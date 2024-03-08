Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.64

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 17889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 1.5 %

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.