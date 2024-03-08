Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

BSAC opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.82. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at $423,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at $936,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.9% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 150,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at $7,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

