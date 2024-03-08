Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TBBK

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,605.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,647.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bancorp by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.