Bank of America Initiates Coverage on American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.71.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

AHR stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

In related news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff bought 83,333 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.