Bankinter, S.A. (BKNIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 8th

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0947 per share by the bank on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $6.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

