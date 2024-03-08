Bankinter, S.A. (BKNIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 8th

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0947 per share by the bank on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
Bankinter Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $6.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $7.19.
Bankinter Company Profile
